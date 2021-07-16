Molecular Partners’ (MOLN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN opened at $18.68 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.