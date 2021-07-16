MML Investors Services LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

HCA stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

