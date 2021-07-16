MML Investors Services LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ball by 620.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,369,000 after acquiring an additional 633,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.