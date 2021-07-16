MML Investors Services LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.