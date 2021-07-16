MML Investors Services LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

