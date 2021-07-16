MML Investors Services LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $258.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.79. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

