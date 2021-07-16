MML Investors Services LLC Buys 265 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.26 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.