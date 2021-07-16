MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 529 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

