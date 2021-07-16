Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $77.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.