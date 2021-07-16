Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $217.66 or 0.00697199 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $26.56 million and $30,277.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00108823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00148389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.16 or 0.99770357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 122,031 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

