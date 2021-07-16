Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Reduced by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.68. 4,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.