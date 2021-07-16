Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,270 shares of company stock worth $13,485,483. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

