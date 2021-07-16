MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $189.99. 26,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

