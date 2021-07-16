MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,376. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 421.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

