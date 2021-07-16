MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 666,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.