MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 6,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,896. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

