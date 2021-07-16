MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,202. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.30.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

