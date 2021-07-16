Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $283.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

