Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 2,222 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $327,856.10.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

