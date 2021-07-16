Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 413.90 ($5.41), with a volume of 1,285,882 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.17 ($5.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

