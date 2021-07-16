Michael Mcknight Sells 29,046 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

