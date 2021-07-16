MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 3,585,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

