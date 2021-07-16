Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00374096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01588324 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

