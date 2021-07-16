Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 34 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, May 10th, Tony Wood acquired 31 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 422.60 ($5.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.10. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

