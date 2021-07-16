MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 159,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,459. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.