Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

