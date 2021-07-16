MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MTTCF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
MeaTech 3D Company Profile
