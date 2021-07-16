McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.10. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 49,362 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

