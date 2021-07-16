MBA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,836. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $106.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

