MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 285,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

