MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 175,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

