MBA Advisors LLC Invests $724,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.45. 92,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

