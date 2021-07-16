MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,664 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 352,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

