Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $325,669.95 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $325,669.95 and approximately $60.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,192.74 or 0.99913160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.01229966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00357168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00374096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

