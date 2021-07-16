Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.30 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $748.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

