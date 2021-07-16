Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $482.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $454.00 to $482.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.38.

MA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.24. 12,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

