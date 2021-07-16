Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Chairman Ajay Banga Sells 60,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $390.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.