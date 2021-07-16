Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Masonite International worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2,328.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

DOOR stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

