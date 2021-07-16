Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) has been assigned a C$18.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of MRE traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.27. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$8.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$987.75 million and a P/E ratio of -56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

