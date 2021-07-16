Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

