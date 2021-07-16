Marqeta, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Marqeta had issued 45,454,546 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,227,272,742 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $25.94 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

