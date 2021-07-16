MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of HZO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 375,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,142. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

