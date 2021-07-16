MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarineMax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.