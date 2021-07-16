Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPFRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mapfre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of Mapfre stock remained flat at $$2.10 on Friday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.