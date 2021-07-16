MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $13.83 million and $974,157.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

