MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of MannKind worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

