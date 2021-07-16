MahaDAO (MAHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $204,890.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $204,890.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00146896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.28 or 1.00257870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

