Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

