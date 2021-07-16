Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,624 shares.The stock last traded at $85.92 and had previously closed at $87.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

