Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,876. The company has a market cap of $826.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

